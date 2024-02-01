Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary sees bump in home sales but inventory remains low

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2024 2:18 pm
1 min read
The Calgary Real Estate Board says there were 1,650 home sales in January, marking a 37.7 per cent year-over-year increase as the city saw a 15.4 per cent bump in newly listed homes. View image in full screen
The Calgary Real Estate Board says there were 1,650 home sales in January, marking a 37.7 per cent year-over-year increase as the city saw a 15.4 per cent bump in newly listed homes. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Real Estate Board says there were 1,650 home sales in January, marking a 37.7 per cent year-over-year increase as the city saw a 15.4 per cent bump in newly listed homes.

The unadjusted residential benchmark price rose to $572,300, which was 10 per cent higher than January 2023.

The board says despite the rise in new listings, Calgary’s low inventory situation persisted with 2,150 units on the market — close to the January record low set in 2006 and nearly 49 per cent below the long-term average for the month.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

But CREB chief economist Ann-Marie Lurie says the January increase in new listings did help provide options to potential buyers, even though conditions remained relatively tight and drove further price growth.

Apartment-style properties saw the most significant gains in sales, with 488 properties changing hands — a 54 per cent increase from January 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

The board says new listings rose for all detached homes priced above $500,000, but the largest gains occurred in the category priced over $700,000.

Click to play video: 'Calgary Real Estate Board expects demand to remain strong in 2024'
Calgary Real Estate Board expects demand to remain strong in 2024
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices