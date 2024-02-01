Roland, Man., couple receives $100K windfall from lotto win

Send this page to someone via email

A couple from Roland, Man., is $100,000 richer after hitting it big on a Lotto Max ticket, the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) said in a release Thursday.

Charlie Neufeld and Christina Boschmann, who purchased the winning ticket from a Shoppers Drug Mart store in Winkler, say they’re going to use the winnings to pay some bills and then take their time deciding what to do with the remainder of their windfall.

“It feels almost unbelievable,” said Boschmann. “I always thought winning the lottery was something that happened to other people, but it isn’t – it happened to us!”

Manitoba could be home to another lucky winner, the WCLC said. A Lotto 6/49 SuperDraw ticket — worth $25,000 — was purchased in Winnipeg for a draw on May 13 of last year, but the prize remains unclaimed.

The lottery corporation said winners have one year from the draw date to claim the prize. The winning ticket number was 37209646-01.

