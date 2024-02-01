Menu

Politics

Fundraising scandal: Quebec governing party to stop collecting political donations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2024 12:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Parti Québécois on a high as governing CAQ feels heat over ethics complaint'
Parti Québécois on a high as governing CAQ feels heat over ethics complaint
RELATED: Quebec politicians were back to work at the National Assembly for the start of the legislative session on Tuesday and tensions were high. Opposition parties are accusing CAQ members of violating the code of ethics. And the Legault government fell again in the latest polls. Global's Franca Mignacca reports.
Quebec Premier François Legault says his Coalition Avenir Québec party will no longer accept donations, and he is asking the other parties to do the same.

His announcement today comes after several members of his party were accused of soliciting $100 donations from mayors hoping to meet with ministers.

Legault says he won’t have the opposition question his integrity, adding that the decision to forgo private donations will cost his party about $1 million a year.

Click to play video: 'Quebec premier says he wants to focus on priorities not distractions on second day of CAQ caucus'
Quebec premier says he wants to focus on priorities not distractions on second day of CAQ caucus

The CAQ will now be funded solely through government subsidies, which are distributed to parties based on how many votes they received in the last general election.

Trending Now
Legault’s call for other parties to follow his lead advantages the CAQ because it won 41 per cent of the vote in the 2022 election and relies less heavily on donations compared to the Parti Québécois, which is leading in the polls.

Only individuals — not companies or unions — can donate to political parties in Quebec, and those donations are capped at $100 a year, with an extra $100 allowed during elections.

In 2022, the CAQ raised $1.35 million in donations and received almost $6.4 million in government subsidies.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

