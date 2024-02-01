GO Transit to run extra trains between Kitchener and Toronto during Winter Reading Week

With reading week fast approaching, GO Transit has announced that it will once again add service for students along the Kitchener line.

GO Transit says that it will add additional trains on Feb. 17 and Feb. 25 to allow students from Wilfrid Laurier University, the University of Guelph and the University of Waterloo to head to Toronto and other areas that the company serves.

The move will also allows students from the area who are attending schools in other parts of the province a chance to get back home as well.

On both Saturdays, there will be two extra trains departing from the Kitchener GO station with one set to leave at 11:05 a.m. while the second will head to Toronto at 4:05 p.m. They will arrive at Union Station in Toronto at 12:49 p.m. and 5:51 p.m., respectively.

On the flip side, trains will also head out from Union Station at 1:38 p.m. and 6:38 p.m., reaching Kitchener at 3:26 p.m. and 8:26 p.m.