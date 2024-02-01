Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

GO Transit to run extra trains between Kitchener and Toronto during Winter Reading Week

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 4:25 pm
1 min read
The first GO Transit MP40 locomotive arrives at the platform in Toronto, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2008. View image in full screen
The first GO Transit MP40 locomotive arrives at the platform in Toronto, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld 
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With reading week fast approaching, GO Transit has announced that it will once again add service for students along the Kitchener line.

GO Transit says that it will add additional trains on Feb. 17 and Feb. 25 to allow students from Wilfrid Laurier University, the University of Guelph and the University of Waterloo to head to Toronto and other areas that the company serves.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The move will also allows students from the area who are attending schools in other parts of the province a chance to get back home as well.

On both Saturdays, there will be two extra trains departing from the Kitchener GO station with one set to leave at 11:05 a.m. while the second will head to Toronto at 4:05 p.m. They will arrive at Union Station in Toronto at 12:49 p.m. and 5:51 p.m.,  respectively.

Trending Now

On the flip side, trains will also head out from Union Station at 1:38 p.m. and 6:38 p.m., reaching Kitchener at 3:26 p.m. and 8:26 p.m.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices