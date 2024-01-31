Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s banking regulator lays out final guidelines on protecting against foreign interference

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2024 6:08 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Economists expect spring interest rate cut after Bank of Canada holds steady'
Economists expect spring interest rate cut after Bank of Canada holds steady
RELATED: Economists expect spring interest rate cut after Bank of Canada holds steady – Jan 24, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s banking regulator has released final guidelines on how it expects banks to protect themselves against foreign interference and other risks related to integrity and security.

The guidelines from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions come after the federal government expanded the regulator’s mandate last June to cover those areas, a move that has also led the regulator to increase its focus on money laundering prevention.

The formalized expectations cover everything from ensuring the “good character” of board members and senior leadership and conducting background checks on employees, to managing who has access to buildings, servers and other key infrastructure.

Tolga Yalkin, assistant superintendent of OSFI, says that while the guidelines overlap with many areas the regulator has already weighed in on, it’s also a fundamental change as it has comprehensively defined the concepts of integrity and security.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Marketplace seller checked with bank but still out $10K'
Consumer Matters: Marketplace seller checked with bank but still out $10K

He says OSFI has set out new expectations around promoting a culture that underscores the importance of ethical behaviour, and around ensuring employees are protected from threats.

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

There are also clear guidelines on reporting to law enforcement any incidents or events that may relate to undue influence, foreign interference or malicious activity.

The need to report such incidents is in effect immediately, while banks have a year to comply with all of the new and expanded expectations.

Yalkin says it’s important to have these guidelines in place to fortify the system, and make it more rooted in integrity.

“The public’s confidence in the financial sector really does hinge on the integrity and security of, ultimately, the financial institutions that make it up.”

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian Bankers Association spokesman Mathieu Labrèche said in a statement that Canada’s banks have a long-standing history of proactively identifying and mitigating risks.

“Moving forward, banks will continue to remain focused on enhancing their operations and, by extension, the broader financial system’s integrity and security.”

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices