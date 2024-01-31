Menu

Canada

Central Okanagan population projected to jump 120K by 2046

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 6:15 pm
1 min read
A photo of Kelowna on Jan. 31, 2024. View image in full screen
A photo of Kelowna on Jan. 31, 2024. The Central Okanagan is projected to see significant population growth during the next two decades.
Think traffic is bad at times in the Central Okanagan? Give it 20 years, when the region’s population will be significantly larger than it is now.

In 2046, it’s estimated that the Central Okanagan will be home to 383,000 people –120,000 more than the current population figure of 255,000.

This week, the provincial government released population figures across B.C., with Kelowna having an estimated 153,000 residents in 2022. But by 2046, that number is expected to grow 61.3 per cent to 247,000.

Click to play video: 'Vernon hits population target 13 years ahead of schedule'
Vernon hits population target 13 years ahead of schedule

That’s an increase of 94,000 residents for the Interior’s largest city – by far the largest growth in the region.

In 2021, Kelowna’s population was 146,409, and the 2023 estimate is projected at 159,857. For 2024, Kelowna’s population estimate is 165,997.

A graph showing population growth in B.C.'s Interior. View image in full screen
A graph showing population growth in the Thompson-Okanagan. StatsBC

Elsewhere in the Okanagan, West Kelowna is expected to grow 62.3 per cent by 2046, from its 2022 population estimate of 38,745 to 62,000.

Notably, West Kelowna recently moved past Penticton (36,821) as the region’s third-largest city. The population for 2023 is estimated at 40,506, with 2024 projected at 42,133.

A graph showing population figures for some B.C. Interior cities. View image in full screen
A graph showing projected growth for some cities in B.C.’s Southern Interior. StatsBC
Vernon, the Okanagan’s second-largest city at 45,54, is expected to grow 47.9 per cent to 67,356.

Growth of 48 to 62 per cent is massive. However, Lake Country is projected to grow a stunning 87.5 per cent by 2046.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon population sees largest increase in 2023 since after Second World War'
Saskatoon population sees largest increase in 2023 since after Second World War

Currently, the small community has a population of 17,370, but that should reach 32,566 in two decades.

Penticton is projected to grow 37 per cent to 50,436 by 2046, while Salmon Arm could see it expand from its current population of 20,096 to 29,000 (48.3 per cent).

More information is available on the provincial government’s website.

 

