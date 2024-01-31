Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s dental-care plan to take claims soon, but dentists still waiting on details

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2024 4:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dentists Prepare for Dental Benefit'
Dentists Prepare for Dental Benefit
RELATED: Dentists Prepare for Dental Benefit
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Health Minister Mark Holland says the government is still working out how much dentists will be reimbursed as part of its new dental program, just months before the program is set to start accepting claims.

He says he expects people will be able to start claiming dental coverage under the new program in May.

Dentists, hygienists and other dental-care providers still don’t have details about how the program will work, how much the government will pay for services or how providers can sign up.

Click to play video: 'Who benefits from Canada’s federal dental plan?'
Who benefits from Canada’s federal dental plan?
Trending Now

Holland says he’s almost finished discussions with care providers and will be ready to reveal those crucial details soon.

Story continues below advertisement

The program for low- and middle-income people without existing insurance is a major element of the Liberals’ political pact with the NDP.

The government began accepting applications in January and eligibility is being phased in, with more than 400,000 seniors over the age of 72 enrolled so far.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices