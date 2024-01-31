Violent assault seriously injures inmate at Kingston prison: OPP

An inmate has been charged in connection with a violent assault at Millhaven Institution that sent another inmate to hospital last week.
The OPP-led joint forces penitentiary squad was called in after an inmate was attacked with an edged weapon around 9:30 p.m. Friday, investigators said as charges were announced Wednesday.
The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Cameron Alamina, 24, has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and carrying a concealed weapon.
The accused remains in federal custody and is scheduled to appear in Kingston court Feb. 29.
