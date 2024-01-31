Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Henniges Automotive closing plant in Burlington, Ont., by end of the year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2024 3:27 pm
1 min read
Henniges Automotive Holdings Inc. says it will close its plant which makes vehicle sealing systems for automotive vehicles in Burlington, Ont., by the end of the year. Henniges Automotive logo is seen in this undated handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO. View image in full screen
Henniges Automotive Holdings Inc. says it will close its plant which makes vehicle sealing systems for automotive vehicles in Burlington, Ont., by the end of the year. Henniges Automotive logo is seen in this undated handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO.
Henniges Automotive Holdings Inc. says it will close its Burlington, Ont., plant which makes vehicle sealing systems by the end of the year.

The company says the factory employs 220 people who are represented by the Workers United Canada Council.

Henniges Automotive says it will consolidate its operations to existing facilities and expects no disruption in supplying existing or future programs.

It says by optimizing its footprint it will continue to be competitive and support its customers.

Henniges Automotive makes sealing systems for doors, windows, trunks, lift gates, sunroofs and hoods as well as encapsulated glass systems for automakers.

It has facilities in North America, Europe and Asia and has more than 9,000 employees worldwide.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

