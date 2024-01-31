Menu

Crime

Teens arrested following armed robbery: Winnipeg police

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 2:00 pm
1 min read
Police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Shane Gibson/Global News
Two teens are in custody following an armed robbery in Winnipeg, according to police.

The Winnipeg Police Service said they responded to a robbery involving a firearm in the city’s Gilbert and Burrows Avenue area on Jan. 31. According to police, the suspects confronted a couple standing at a bus stop, demanding their groceries.

The male victim was reportedly shot in the face with a CO2-powered firearm, police said. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Two male suspects, a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old, were arrested just after midnight when officers located them fleeing from the area. They remain in custody and face several charges including robbery and the possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Winnipeg police union files grievance over Community Safety Team
