Teens arrested following armed robbery: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Two teens are in custody following an armed robbery in Winnipeg, according to police.

The Winnipeg Police Service said they responded to a robbery involving a firearm in the city’s Gilbert and Burrows Avenue area on Jan. 31. According to police, the suspects confronted a couple standing at a bus stop, demanding their groceries.

The male victim was reportedly shot in the face with a CO2-powered firearm, police said. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Two male suspects, a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old, were arrested just after midnight when officers located them fleeing from the area. They remain in custody and face several charges including robbery and the possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.