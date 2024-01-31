Menu

Politics

Fundraising scandal: Quebec’s CAQ says ready to end donations to political parties

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2024 12:43 pm
1 min read
Parti Québécois on a high as governing CAQ feels heat over ethics complaint
WATCH: Quebec politicians were back to work at the National Assembly for the start of the legislative session on Tuesday and tensions were high. Opposition parties are accusing CAQ members of violating the code of ethics. And the Legault government fell again in the latest polls. Global's Franca Mignacca reports.
The Coalition Avenir Québec party says it’s prepared to end citizen donations to political parties, after controversies about its members’ fundraising practices.

Jean-François Roberge, the minister responsible for democratic institutions, raised that possibility today after several CAQ members were accused of soliciting $100 donations to the party from mayors hoping to meet with ministers.

The Canadian Press reported earlier this week that almost half of Quebec’s mayors have contributed to the governing party’s coffers since the 2021 municipal election, for a total of nearly $100,000.

Roberge’s suggestion comes amid strong criticism from opposition parties, which have accused the governing party of monetizing access to its ministers.

Education Minister Bernard Drainville said today that people attending fundraising cocktails sometimes bring up files they want to advance, but he minimized the influence these brief conversations have.

Under Quebec’s Election Act, only citizens — not legal entities such as companies or unions — can donate to political parties, and the maximum donation is $100 per year, with an extra $100 allowed for general elections or byelections.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

