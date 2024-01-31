Menu

Headline link
Economy

Minimum wage in Quebec to rise by 50 cents to $15.75 an hour starting May 1

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2024 10:29 am
1 min read
Canadian one dollar coins are stacked one on top of the other. View image in full screen
Quebec's minimum wage will increase by 50 cents to $15.75 an hour beginning May 1, 2024. Jonathan Hayward/ The Canadian Press
Quebec’s minimum wage will increase by 50 cents to $15.75 an hour beginning May 1.

The Labour Department says it is hiking the minimum wage by a little more than three per cent because of the economic uncertainty in the retail and restaurant sectors.

The department says the hike will affect just over 200,000 workers, including more than 111,000 women.

Labour Minister Jean Boulet says the government doesn’t want to raise the minimum wage too quickly because doing so could have a negative effect on employers, notably in restaurant and retail.

The government says the raise will keep the minimum wage to about half the average hourly pay for workers in Quebec, which is the province’s goal.

Boulet says the increase of three per cent is higher than the estimated inflation for the province’s 2024-25 fiscal year, which is 2.3 per cent.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

