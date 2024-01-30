Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Haiti’s police department to get boost from new program to help in fight with gangs

By Evens Sanon The Associated Press
Posted January 30, 2024 6:32 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘As bad as I’ve seen it’: How can Haiti emerge from years of unrest?'
‘As bad as I’ve seen it’: How can Haiti emerge from years of unrest?
RELATED: How can Haiti emerge from years of unrest? – Aug 24, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Prime Minister Ariel Henry met for the first time Tuesday with officials from various countries who are part of an international steering committee aimed at boosting the country’s beleaguered police department as it awaits the potential deployment of a foreign armed force to help it fight gangs, according to Haiti’s government.

The committee responsible for overseeing the program includes officials from the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, the United Nations and the European Union, according to the office of Haiti’s prime minister.

The office did not provide further details, except to say the program is for the operational and institutional reinforcement of Haiti’s National Police.

A government official who was not authorized to speak to the media told The Associated Press the program aims to generate more money for an existing basket fund created to help Haiti’s National Police. The official said he didn’t know how much additional money, if any, each country pledged or what the money would be used for specifically.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Desperate search underway in Haiti for kidnapped American nurse and her child'
Desperate search underway in Haiti for kidnapped American nurse and her child
Trending Now

The meeting comes just days after a court in Kenya ruled that deploying police officers to Haiti as part of a U.N.-backed mission approved last year is unconstitutional.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Haiti’s police department has long been overwhelmed by violent gangs estimated to control up to 80% of the capital of Port-au-Prince, with only some 10,000 officers on duty at a time in a country of more than 11 million people.

Last year, gangs attacked more than 45 police stations across Haiti, forcing police to abandon some of them. Dozens of officers also were reported killed, according to the U.N.

While the police budget for the current fiscal year was increased by 13%, a recent U.N. report found that “the appropriation falls short of needs” and noted that donor funding has provided basic items such as vehicles and personal protective equipment.

Story continues below advertisement

Associated Press reporter Dánica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico contributed.

More on World
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices