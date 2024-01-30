Menu

Canada

White to remain as chair of Grand River Conservation Authority

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 30, 2024 4:00 pm
1 min read
Headshot of Guelph-Eramosa Mayor Chris White View image in full screen
Chris White has been acclaimed as chair of the Grand River Conservation Authority's board of directors. Lisa Stocco/GRCA
There is no change at the top of the Grand River Conservation Authority’s board of directors.

Chris White returned as board chair for another one-year term at Friday’s general membership meeting.

White has been a member of the GRCA board since 2014. He is also the Mayor of Guelph-Eramosa Township.

In a statement, White said he is looking forward to working with all levels of government and supporting GRCA staff.

He went on to say he will continue to provide leadership as conservation authorities experience change due to provincial legislation.

This will be White’s fourth term as the chair of the board.

Two more positions were announced at the meeting.

North Dumfries Mayor Sue Foxton and Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis were acclaimed as first and second vice-chairs respectively.

Foxton has been on the board since 2015 while Davis has sat on the board since 2019.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

