Routine traffic stop leads Brandon cops, Manitoba RCMP to $1.1M fentanyl bust

A routine traffic stop just west of Brandon, Man., last week led police to a massive haul of fentanyl — worth more than $1 million on the street.

Brandon police, alongside Manitoba RCMP, were busy with traffic enforcement on the Trans-Canada Highway Thursday morning, when a vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation.

A search of the car turned up a nine-kilogram bag of fentanyl, which police said has a street value of $1.1 million.

The two occupants, a 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.