Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Routine traffic stop leads Brandon cops, Manitoba RCMP to $1.1M fentanyl bust

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 30, 2024 3:19 pm
1 min read
A Brandon Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
A Brandon Police Service vehicle. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A routine traffic stop just west of Brandon, Man., last week led police to a massive haul of fentanyl — worth more than $1 million on the street.

Brandon police, alongside Manitoba RCMP, were busy with traffic enforcement on the Trans-Canada Highway Thursday morning, when a vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation.

A search of the car turned up a nine-kilogram bag of fentanyl, which police said has a street value of $1.1 million.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The two occupants, a 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops arrest suspects from Mexico in $1.3M meth, fentanyl bust'
Winnipeg cops arrest suspects from Mexico in $1.3M meth, fentanyl bust
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices