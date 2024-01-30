3 people dead after pileup on highway in central Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police say three people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash Monday near Bécancour, northeast of Montreal.

The crash occurred at about 2:15 p.m., and the three victims were taken to hospital in critical condition before police confirmed their deaths Monday night.

Two other people suffered minor injuries.

The five-vehicle pileup involved a car, a van and three trucks, and police say one of the vehicles was in the wrong lane on the two-lane highway, about 125 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

Heavy trucks, with cargo including rocks and grain, caught fire, and fuel ended up spilled on the roadway, Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay said.

Police say the roadway was dry and there was no glare at the time of the crash, and investigators are still trying to determine what caused the pileup.