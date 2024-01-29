Ontario adds $2.5M to kids’ health funding in Belleville, Kingston, Thousand Islands region

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is increasing annual funding to pediatric health services in Kingston, Belleville and the Thousand Islands region.

The additional money — just over $2.5 million — was announced Monday at a press conference in Belleville.

“Our government is making record investments in the health and well-being of our children,” Health Minister Sylvia Jones said in a media release.

“The pediatric funding provided to services in Belleville, Kingston and Brockville will have a tremendous impact on children and their families, ensuring they receive faster access to care when they need it.”

The funding includes $1.29 million for KidsInclusive Centre for Child & Youth Development in Kingston, $799,000 for Quinte Children’s Treatment Centre, $431,000 for the Kingston Health Sciences Centre’s pediatric program, and $73,000 for the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit.

According to provincial health officials, the annual funding increases will help improve access to services, including speech-language pathology, physiotherapy and occupational therapy at the hospitals and children’s rehabilitation providers.

At Kingston Health Sciences Centre, the funding will be used to hire staff and buy surgical equipment as well as increase access to psychosocial supports for children and youth with cancer at the hospital’s pediatric oncology clinic, the province said.

“We are grateful for this funding which recognizes our role as a key pediatric facility in the Ontario health-care system,” Dr. David Pichora, president and CEO of Kingston Health Sciences Centre, said in a statement.

“As southeastern Ontario’s provider of highly specialized care for young patients and families, this funding will support both acute pediatric inpatient and outpatient care, as well as rehab and long-term support through our KidsInclusive childhood development program.”