N.B. maple syrup producers get new insurance program after a sticky year

Producers of a sticky-sweet Canadian staple in New Brunswick will soon have access to more protection as the province has partnered with the federal government to provide insurance to maple syrup producers.

The announcement was made at this year’s maple syrup forum over the weekend, and came as sweet news to producers who dealt with a challenging 2023.

“The industry’s been asking for a program to help producers, and we’re very pleased this morning to deliver that,” Agriculture Minister Margaret Johnson said Saturday. “I think everybody’s very excited about it.”

The insurance will cover costs for unforeseen damages like insects, disasters and bad weather.

Maple products bring millions of dollars into Canada every year, but the 2023 syrup season was a challenging one. Poor weather conditions led to a 35 per cent drop in maple products in New Brunswick, leaving many producers in a sticky situation.

“We’re seeing more and more extreme climate events, and the adaptation, mitigation sides of that are things we’re very cognizant of,” Johnson said.

Paul Reynolds, owner of Little Mactaquac Maples, has an operation of about 1,000 taps — the minimum number needed to access the insurance program.

He’s glad it’s not just for large producers.

“It’s a good safety net for us for those years that we have really poor production,” he said.

According to the province, a survey of 48 producers found that 90 per cent were in favour of the insurance, and 80 per cent were interested in purchasing it.

Quebec and Nova Scotia already have similar programs, which helped inform the New Brunswick model.

“Our members are very happy to get this insurance in operation for 2025,” said Éric Caron, the vice-president of the New Brunswick Maple Syrup Association.

The maple syrup industry is growing in New Brunswick. A study from Université de Moncton found the number of taps in the province has grown by nearly 90 per cent since 2010, and syrup production increased by more than 160 per cent.

Johnson predicts the growth will continue.

“We’re working with the association to create a strategic plan in the future,” she said. “This one is set for the next five years, so we want to see what is the vision for the industry going forward.”

— with files from Alex Cooke