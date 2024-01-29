Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Investigation underway into stabbing on Selkirk Avenue, Winnipeg police say

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 12:38 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police
Police have charged a teen boy in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old Indigenous girl last week. A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is shown in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods . JGW
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An investigation is underway after police said a stabbing occurred in Winnipeg over the weekend.

Officers with Winnipeg police went to a residence in the 600 block of Selkirk Avenue on Friday at about 3:30 a.m. Officers said they found two victims, a 27-year-old man and 28-year-old woman, suffering from stabbing injuries.

Both victims were sent to the hospital, with the man in an unstable condition.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A male suspect, police said, fled before officers arrived.

Anyone with information can call police 204-986-6219 or contact Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477) or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

Click to play video: '‘He was a good-willed man’: Winnipeg restaurant owner dead after fight outside business, police say'
‘He was a good-willed man’: Winnipeg restaurant owner dead after fight outside business, police say
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices