Investigation underway into stabbing on Selkirk Avenue, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway after police said a stabbing occurred in Winnipeg over the weekend.

Officers with Winnipeg police went to a residence in the 600 block of Selkirk Avenue on Friday at about 3:30 a.m. Officers said they found two victims, a 27-year-old man and 28-year-old woman, suffering from stabbing injuries.

Both victims were sent to the hospital, with the man in an unstable condition.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A male suspect, police said, fled before officers arrived.

Anyone with information can call police 204-986-6219 or contact Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477) or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.