S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading on losses in energy and financial stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index fell 59.51 points at 21,065.77.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 20.16 points at 38,089.27. The S&P 500 index was down 0.75 points at 4,890.22, while the Nasdaq composite was up 26.12 points at 15,481.48.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.33 cents US compared with 74.35 cents US on Friday.

The March crude oil contract was down US$1.01 at US$77.00 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$2.09 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$7.50 at US$2,043.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$3.87 a pound.