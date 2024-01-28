B.C. premier apologizes after social media mistake

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s premier has apologized after a member of his staff posted an incorrect message linking to his statement marking Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday.

David Eby said on X, formerly Twitter, that the mistake was noticed immediately and removed, “but it should not have occurred.”

Andrew Reeve, the press secretary for the BC United Opposition leader, shared a screenshot of the initial post, which said, “We stand with the Muslim community throughout Canada on this sorrowful day of remembrance.” It provided a link to Eby’s full, correct statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday.

The mix up correlates with Jan. 29, which is the anniversary of the deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque in 2017. Another post from Eby’s Instagram account on Saturday had a message paying tribute to people killed in the attack.

Eby says he’s sorry for any pain the mistake may have caused, as well as the “distraction from such an important day.”

Eby’s statement said this year’s Holocaust Remembrance Day came “in the shadow of the deadliest act of violence against Jewish people since the Shoah.” Almost four months ago, he said the world watched in horror as Hamas militants killed 1,200 people and took more than 200 people hostage in southern Israel.

The B.C. government has committed to working with the Jewish community to make Holocaust education mandatory for all high school students, he added.