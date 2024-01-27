5-storey apartment building in Osoyoos to feature affordable housing

Send this page to someone via email

More affordable housing is coming to B.C.’s South Okanagan.

On Friday, BC Housing announced that construction will soon start on a five-storey apartment building in Osoyoos.

The 43-unit complex will be built on Osoyoos Indian Band lands, at 4931 Cedar Lane, and will have a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes for seniors, individuals, families and people living with disabilities.

“These homes will be open to all community members, but will have a special emphasis on supporting Indigenous Peoples, including Osoyoos Indian Band members,” said BC Housing, adding it will also feature rents geared to income and deep-subsidy units.

The housing project is said to be a partnership involving provincial and federal government assistance plus the Osoyoos Indian Band.

Chief Clarence Louie said the building “will help with the ongoing housing crises in the South Okanagan.”

“This project is part of our Homes for People action plan, creating affordable homes for more than 40 individuals and their families in Osoyoos,” said B.C. housing minister Ravi Kahlon.

“We’re taking action to deliver more housing faster, so we can support communities throughout British Columbia.”

Wolf Creek Housing Society, owned by the Osoyoos Indian Band, will own and operate the building which will be close to schools, parks and services. Construction is due to be completed in the summer of 2025.

“Attainable housing in the communities we want to live in is important for all of us, and these 43 new units in Osoyoos will help provide many more individuals and families with a place to call home,” said Boundary-Similkameen MLA Roly Russell.

“Partnerships like this help provide more affordable housing options to the community and ensure that people can continue to make a happy and healthy life in the beautiful South Okanagan.”