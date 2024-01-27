STARS helicopter dispatched to Milestone, Sask. following collision

Milestone RCMP reported a serious motor vehicle collision northwest of the Saskatchewan town Saturday afternoon.
The crash resulted in a STARS helicopter being dispatched to the location.
The highway was blocked with traffic expected to be rerouted for several hours.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
There was no word at time of publishing about injuries.
Trending Now
More on Canada
- ‘A long 35 years’: Murder charge laid in Canadian cold case thanks to genetic genealogy
- Long-awaited reports on controversial ArriveCAN app coming. What to expect
- Holocaust Remembrance Day sparks conversations about global rise of antisemitism
- Biden administration raises ‘concerns’ about aspects of Quebec language law
Comments