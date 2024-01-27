STARS helicopter dispatched to Milestone, Sask. following collision

See more sharing options

Milestone RCMP reported a serious motor vehicle collision northwest of the Saskatchewan town Saturday afternoon.

The crash resulted in a STARS helicopter being dispatched to the location.

The highway was blocked with traffic expected to be rerouted for several hours.

There was no word at time of publishing about injuries.