Canada

STARS helicopter dispatched to Milestone, Sask. following collision

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted January 27, 2024 4:26 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan RCMP from the Milestone Detachment were investigating a serious crash Saturday afternoon.
Saskatchewan RCMP from the Milestone Detachment were investigating a serious crash Saturday afternoon. File Photo / Global News
Milestone RCMP reported a serious motor vehicle collision northwest of the Saskatchewan town Saturday afternoon.

The crash resulted in a STARS helicopter being dispatched to the location.

The highway was blocked with traffic expected to be rerouted for several hours.

There was no word at time of publishing about injuries.

