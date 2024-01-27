Saskatchewan man dies while skiing Mount Temple near Lake Louise

Send this page to someone via email

A 32-year-old man from Saskatchewan has died after falling from the Aemmer Couloir on Mount Temple in Banff National Park on Friday, according to RCMP.

Police and Parks Canada officials received the call around 4:30 p.m. Parks Canada visitor safety and emergency crews responded to the call and located the man who had died.

Police said the trio were back-country skiing in the area.

Avalanche Canada posted a report regarding the incident on it’s website which said the man was part of a group of three cramponing on the mountain “when he was struck by sluff from the rock face above.”

“The resulting fall was significant. The other members of the party descended safely to find their friend deceased from injuries sustained in the fall,” Avalanche Canada said.

The man’s friends were able to call for help using their cell phones and were eventually evacuated by helicopter.

The man’s body was retrieved on Friday.

Avalanche Canada is advising anyone heading into the mountains to “choose appropriate objectives and play safe this weekend, because avalanche hazard is on the rise.”

RCMP said they were still in the process of contacting his family and would not be releasing any other information about the man.