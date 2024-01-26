Menu

Share

Fire

Fire erupts at Richmond, B.C. grocery store

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 8:52 pm
1 min read
Fire erupts at Richmond grocery store
Videos submitted by the public show a fire erupting at a Richmond, B.C. grocery store on Fri. Jan. 26, 2024. Heavy smoke, flames and fire crews could be seen outside the Super Grocer and Pharmacy.
A fire erupted early Friday evening at a historic grocery store in Richmond, B.C.

Shortly after 5 p.m. members of the public began submitting videos of the blaze at the Super Grocer and Pharmacy on No. 1 Road in the Steveston neighbourhood.

Inside the building, the orange glow of flames could be seen as thick black smoke poured out of the windows.

Multiple fire crews were at the scene and firefighters were climbing a ladder to gain access to the roof and second storey of the building.

Global News has reached out to Richmond Fire Rescue and Super Grocer and Pharmacy for comment.

More to come…

