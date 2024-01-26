Fire erupts at Richmond, B.C. grocery store

Send this page to someone via email

A fire erupted early Friday evening at a historic grocery store in Richmond, B.C.

Shortly after 5 p.m. members of the public began submitting videos of the blaze at the Super Grocer and Pharmacy on No. 1 Road in the Steveston neighbourhood.

Inside the building, the orange glow of flames could be seen as thick black smoke poured out of the windows.

Multiple fire crews were at the scene and firefighters were climbing a ladder to gain access to the roof and second storey of the building.

Global News has reached out to Richmond Fire Rescue and Super Grocer and Pharmacy for comment.

More to come…