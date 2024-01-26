Menu

Investigations

Manitoba Families reports potential privacy breach after CFS office broken into

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 7:45 pm
1 min read
Some clients of Manitoba's Child and Family Services may have had their personal information compromised. View image in full screen
Some clients of Manitoba's Child and Family Services may have had their personal information compromised. Pixabay / useche360
Some clients of Manitoba’s Child and Family Services (CFS) may have had their personal information compromised.

Friday evening, Manitoba Families reported the “potential breach is the result of a break-in that occurred at a CFS office in Winnipeg on Jan. 26 at 1:42 a.m.”

It said Winnipeg Police Service and the Manitoba Ombudsman are aware of what happened, and that “Manitoba Families will fully co-operate with the investigation.” The Government of Manitoba will also look into what can be done to better prevention measures.

Manitobans are asked to contact police if they happen across thrown away documents containing personal information.

Child poverty, CFS and the road to hope in Manitoba
