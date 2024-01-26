Hospital in Oliver to undergo another temporary emergency department closure

Send this page to someone via email

The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital will undergo yet another temporary closure.

On Friday, Interior Health said the emergency department at the only hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 14 hours on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The health agency says the closure is, again, due to limited physician availability.

“All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital,” said IH.

“People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.”

If possible, IH says patients needing care during the closure can do so at Penticton Regional Hospital.

The emergency department at SOGH is normally open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The emergency department underwent many temporary closures last year, and was closed twice this month: For 13 hours on Jan. 12-13, and for 13 hours Jan. 20-21.