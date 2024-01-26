Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Hospital in Oliver to undergo another temporary emergency department closure

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 7:27 pm
1 min read
The emergency department of the South Okanagan General Hospital is seen in Oliver, B.C. on Tues. Aug. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
The emergency department of the South Okanagan General Hospital is seen in Oliver, B.C. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital will undergo yet another temporary closure.

On Friday, Interior Health said the emergency department at the only hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 14 hours on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The health agency says the closure is, again, due to limited physician availability.

“All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital,” said IH.

Click to play video: 'Over 200 unplanned ER closures in rural areas, Ontario’s AG audit finds'
Over 200 unplanned ER closures in rural areas, Ontario’s AG audit finds
Trending Now

“People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.”

Story continues below advertisement

If possible, IH says patients needing care during the closure can do so at Penticton Regional Hospital.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

The emergency department at SOGH is normally open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The emergency department underwent many temporary closures last year, and was closed twice this month: For 13 hours on Jan. 12-13, and for 13 hours Jan. 20-21.

More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices