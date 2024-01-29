Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 dead after pickup flees police in Ontario, crashes at QEW Burlington exit: SIU

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 12:05 pm
1 min read
OPP on the QEW at the Fort Erie bound exit 101 off-ramp to Brant Street. The roadway was closed early Monday following a crash that is the subject of an SIU investigation, say police. View image in full screen
OPP on the QEW at the Fort Erie bound exit 101 off-ramp to Brant Street. The roadway was closed early Monday following a crash that is the subject of an SIU investigation, say police. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of 26-year-old on the QEW near Burlington early Monday.

Investigators say a pickup truck tried to flee from two Halton Regional Police officers during a traffic stop for speeding around 3:30 a.m. near the Fort Erie bound QEW at Guelph Line.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle, which had a driver and three passengers, crashed at the Brant Street exit and rolled over.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Several people in the truck were sent to hospital with varying injuries. One would be pronounced dead in hospital, says the SIU.

The ramp was closed to traffic Monday morning and no timeline was given for a reopening, according to OPP.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices