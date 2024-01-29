1 dead after pickup flees police in Ontario, crashes at QEW Burlington exit: SIU

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of 26-year-old on the QEW near Burlington early Monday.

Investigators say a pickup truck tried to flee from two Halton Regional Police officers during a traffic stop for speeding around 3:30 a.m. near the Fort Erie bound QEW at Guelph Line.

The vehicle, which had a driver and three passengers, crashed at the Brant Street exit and rolled over.

Several people in the truck were sent to hospital with varying injuries. One would be pronounced dead in hospital, says the SIU.

The ramp was closed to traffic Monday morning and no timeline was given for a reopening, according to OPP.