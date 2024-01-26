Heavy rain, snowmelt leads to high water levels in London, Ont. region

Send this page to someone via email

The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) is urging the public to be cautious and alert near waterways over the weekend as heavy rain and melting snow leads to high water levels in the region.

A statement was issued Friday saying that while no serious flooding is expected, water will spill over into low-lying areas that are prone to flooding.

“Over the last really two or three days, we’ve had rain off and on,” Elanor Heagy, communications and marketing co-ordinator with the UTRCA, said. “With the warmer temperatures and the rain, the snow is melting and because the ground is frozen … the water is moving off into the streams and rivers and it’s making them flow a lot higher.”

Between 30 and 50 millimetres has fallen on the Upper Thames River watershed, on top of an estimated 20-40 mm of water in the snowpack.

The URTCA expects water levels to continue rising and peak Saturday, remaining above normal into early next week.

“We want to make sure people stay away from the water, stay safely back. And if you have kids or if you’re looking after pets, make sure they don’t go in or near the water,” Heagy said.

Currently, flood control reservoirs at the Fanshawe, Wildwood and Pittock conservation areas are being operated to reduce downstream flooding.

Environment Canada is calling for more rain for the region over the weekend and into next week, with temperatures above seasonal until Wednesday.