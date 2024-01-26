Menu

Canada

Biden’s move to pause U.S. LNG approvals dismays Canadian energy producers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2024 2:08 pm
1 min read
Cooling towers used to dissipate heat generated when natural gas is converted into liquefied natural gas are seen under construction at the LNG Canada export terminal, in Kitimat, B.C., on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Canada's energy industry is reacting with dismay to U.S. president Joe Biden's move to pause approvals of new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals in that country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Canada’s energy industry is reacting with dismay to U.S. president Joe Biden’s move to pause approvals of new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals in that country.

Biden’s decision is being viewed as a win by environmentalists who fear an increase in North American LNG exports will lock in greenhouse gas emissions for the long-term and make it impossible for countries to meet their climate commitments.

But the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers said Friday it is disappointed by the decision, adding it sees LNG as a lower-emission source of secure energy that can help countries get off coal.

The industry group added that LNG facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast also offer Canadian natural gas producers an opportunity to export their product globally.

The U.S. is the largest exporter of LNG in the world, while Canada does not yet have its own LNG export capacity.

Canadian natural gas producers have been eagerly anticipating the startup of the massive LNG Canada export terminal being built near Kitimat, B.C., which is 90 per cent complete and expected to be operational later this year.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

