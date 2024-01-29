Menu

Okanagan weather: Warm and cloudy end to January

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 12:41 pm
1 min read
A higher chance of showers returns on Thursday. View image in full screen
A higher chance of showers returns on Thursday. SkyTracker Weather
Fog returned to the Okanagan on Monday, making room for afternoon clouds and temperatures in the upper single digits.

Clouds will roll back in on Tuesday along with a chance of late-day showers with similar temperatures as a subtropical moisture feed slams into the coast and spreads a few pockets of moisture into the Interior.

There will be mostly cloudy skies through the remainder of the week as January ends Wednesday and February kicks off Thursday with a chance of showers into the new month.

Overnight lows will remain above freezing with daytime highs in mid-to-upper single digits, further melting the remaining valley bottom snow.

The first weekend of February will gradually cool down with daytime highs approaching the freezing mark.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Advertisement
