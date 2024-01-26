Menu

Canada

Police searching for missing couple in their 80s from Vaughan

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 10:34 am
1 min read
Missing couple from Vaughan.
Missing couple from Vaughan. York Regional Police
York Regional Police are looking for two missing seniors in their 80s from Vaughan.

Police said the couple were last seen on Thursday at around 1:30 p.m. near Weston and Rutherford roads.

Olga Velanovska, 83, and Jovan Velanovski, 84, who goes by “John” or “Johnny,” were driving a silver 2016 Nissan Rogue with Ontario licence plate number BYSD 695, investigators said.

“Their family has not heard from them and have not been able to contact them,” police said.

Investigators said police and the family are concerned for their well-being.

The 83-year-old woman is described as four feet eight inches tall and around 200 pounds with short silver hair and hazel eyes. She walks with a cane.

The 84-year-old man is described as five feet five inches tall, with short silver hair parted to one side, a silver moustache and has brown eyes.

Anyone who spots the couple is asked to contact police.

