AuraWand creating waves in technology world

Dr. Arlan Schultz of the University of Lethbridge has created the first commercially-developed project of its kind.

It’s called the AuraWand, which can move sound in two to three dimensions through the power of simple hand movements.

“One of the biggest advantages of this device is that it physicalizes the act of pushing sound around,” says Schultz.

Schultz says the technical abilities of the AuraWand have piqued the interest of audio engineers, content creators and those who mix spatial audio.

“It’s kind of bringing a technical aspect of spatialization closer to the realm of a musician. Wherever we move, the sound moves.” added Schultz.

The AuraWand and Schultz’s company AuraWave Technologies have earned more than $250,000 in funding from investors and has even garnered interest from Dolby, Google and Microsoft.

His work is not going unnoticed by vice-president of research at the University of Lethbridge, Dr. Dena McMartin, who says the AuraWand is a gamechanger and helps shine a light on the impressive work that is being completed at the school.

“What we’re finding is a lot of entrepreneurship, a lot of investment from business, and really interesting industry partnership that i think a lot of universities are struggling to identify.”

Schultz says the long-term goal for AuraWave Technologies is to become a digital audio technology platform company of the future.

“Being able to move sound around in space, this gives us yet another option to be able to do that.”