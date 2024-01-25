SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Sports

Immanuel Quickley out when Raptors host Clippers

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2024 1:59 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley will likely miss Toronto’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers tomorrow.

Quickley has been dealing with a right thigh contusion which has become more sore since Monday’s 108-100 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic says Quickley did not practice today.

Rajakovic says Quickley is considered day-to-day and likely will not play against the Clippers at Scotiabank Arena.

Quickley will travel with the team on a six-game trip that begins on Sunday, however.

He is averaging 16.7 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.6 rebounds over 12 games with the Raptors since the New York Knicks traded him to Toronto on Dec. 30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

