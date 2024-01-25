Immanuel Quickley out when Raptors host Clippers

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley will likely miss Toronto’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers tomorrow.

Quickley has been dealing with a right thigh contusion which has become more sore since Monday’s 108-100 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic says Quickley did not practice today.

Rajakovic says Quickley is considered day-to-day and likely will not play against the Clippers at Scotiabank Arena.

Quickley will travel with the team on a six-game trip that begins on Sunday, however.

He is averaging 16.7 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.6 rebounds over 12 games with the Raptors since the New York Knicks traded him to Toronto on Dec. 30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2024.