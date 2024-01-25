Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario man arrested, charged in 2022 Surrey, B.C. fatal shooting: IHIT

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 25, 2024 2:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario man arrested, charged in 2022 Surrey fatal shooting: IHIT'
Ontario man arrested, charged in 2022 Surrey fatal shooting: IHIT
Ontario man Yusuf Kontos, 23, has been arrested and charged with first-degree homicide and attempted murder. He was found and arrested in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Tuesday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced that an arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting in February 2022 in Surrey.

On Feb. 8, 2022, Surrey RCMP responded to a report of shots fired near 168 Street and 104 Avenue.

Mounties found Jasmine Lindstrom, 20, and Juvraj Jabal, 24, in a vehicle with serious gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to hospital and Jabal was later pronounced dead.

Ontario man Yusuf Kontos, 23, has been arrested and charged with first-degree homicide and attempted murder. He was found and arrested in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Tuesday.

Kontos is from Innisfil, Ont., police said.

Click to play video: 'Impaired driver rams police vehicles in Coquitlam: RCMP'
Impaired driver rams police vehicles in Coquitlam: RCMP

Homicide police said Kontos was living in Delta at the time of the shooting.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“This was a two-year-long investigation in which (IHIT) used every tool at (its) disposal,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Kontos remains in custody, pending his first court appearance. IHIT said Kontos is known to police and was involved in “ongoing criminality.”

The press conference was held in Surrey at the BC RCMP Headquarters.

Click to play video: '25-year-old man killed in Abbotsford, B.C. homicide police investigating'
25-year-old man killed in Abbotsford, B.C. homicide police investigating
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices