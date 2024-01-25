Ontario man arrested, charged in 2022 Surrey, B.C. fatal shooting: IHIT

See more sharing options

B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced that an arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting in February 2022 in Surrey.

On Feb. 8, 2022, Surrey RCMP responded to a report of shots fired near 168 Street and 104 Avenue.

Mounties found Jasmine Lindstrom, 20, and Juvraj Jabal, 24, in a vehicle with serious gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to hospital and Jabal was later pronounced dead.

Ontario man Yusuf Kontos, 23, has been arrested and charged with first-degree homicide and attempted murder. He was found and arrested in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Tuesday.

Kontos is from Innisfil, Ont., police said.

Homicide police said Kontos was living in Delta at the time of the shooting.

“This was a two-year-long investigation in which (IHIT) used every tool at (its) disposal,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said.

Kontos remains in custody, pending his first court appearance. IHIT said Kontos is known to police and was involved in “ongoing criminality.”

The press conference was held in Surrey at the BC RCMP Headquarters.