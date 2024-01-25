Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Surrey Police Service set to release budget information in live update

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 25, 2024 12:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Surrey Police Service budget update at 10 a.m.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A preview of the Surrey Police Service budget is set to be released Thursday at 10 a.m.

This comes following ongoing disputes between the police board and union versus Surrey’s mayor.

The union recently criticized the city after it refused to put 10 new SPS officers on its payroll.

Mayor Brenda Locke claims those officers were neither approved nor budgeted for and the board overspent its budget.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The board called that misinformation, noting the province had provided extra funding to cover the cost of the transition.

Thursday’s update will come from police board administrator Mike Serr, who was appointed by the province after it suspended the board’s members.

Click to play video: 'Surrey mayor, police union and board battle over budget for new SPS officers'
Surrey mayor, police union and board battle over budget for new SPS officers
Trending Now

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth is then set to respond to the police board at 11:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Both press conferences will be available live in the story above.

More to come.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices