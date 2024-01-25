Surrey Police Service set to release budget information in live update

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A preview of the Surrey Police Service budget is set to be released Thursday at 10 a.m.

This comes following ongoing disputes between the police board and union versus Surrey’s mayor.

The union recently criticized the city after it refused to put 10 new SPS officers on its payroll.

Mayor Brenda Locke claims those officers were neither approved nor budgeted for and the board overspent its budget.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The board called that misinformation, noting the province had provided extra funding to cover the cost of the transition.

Thursday’s update will come from police board administrator Mike Serr, who was appointed by the province after it suspended the board’s members.

2:38 Surrey mayor, police union and board battle over budget for new SPS officers

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth is then set to respond to the police board at 11:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Both press conferences will be available live in the story above.

More to come.