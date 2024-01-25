Surrey Police Service set to release budget information in live update

A preview of the Surrey Police Service budget is set to be released Thursday at 10 a.m.
This comes following ongoing disputes between the police board and union versus Surrey’s mayor.
The union recently criticized the city after it refused to put 10 new SPS officers on its payroll.
Mayor Brenda Locke claims those officers were neither approved nor budgeted for and the board overspent its budget.
The board called that misinformation, noting the province had provided extra funding to cover the cost of the transition.
Thursday’s update will come from police board administrator Mike Serr, who was appointed by the province after it suspended the board’s members.
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth is then set to respond to the police board at 11:30 a.m.
Both press conferences will be available live in the story above.
More to come.
