Canada

Guelph’s CAO set to retire in the summer

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 25, 2024 1:15 pm
1 min read
Guelph CAO Scott Stewart says he plans to retire this summer. View image in full screen
Guelph CAO Scott Stewart says he plans to retire this summer. Katherine Galley/City of Guelph
The City of Guelph will soon be looking for a new Chief Administrative Officer.

Current CAO Scott Stewart announced on Thursday that he plans to retire once his five-year term is up in July.

Stewart has been in civil service for 38 years. He came to Guelph in 2015 to be the City’s Deputy CAO of Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise.

Before that, Stewart also held senior leadership positions in the Region of Peel and the Cities of Burlington and Hamilton.

Stewart oversaw the development and implementation of the City’s 2019-2023 Strategic Plan titled Guelph. Future Ready and the 2024-2027 Strategic Plan called Future Guelph. He also led the City’s emergency control group throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Cam Guthrie said in a statement: “Scott’s strategic vision and years of public-sector experience made him a champion for our municipality, and we are fortunate to have had his leadership during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Scott’s experience, professionalism and guidance will be missed.”

The City said Guthrie, Stewart, City Council and the Human Resources department will be working together to begin the process of finding Stewart’s successor.

 

