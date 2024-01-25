Menu

Canada

Quebec Cardinal Gérald Lacroix faces sexual assault allegations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2024 11:13 am
1 min read
Quebec Cardinal Gérald Lacroix is facing allegations of sexual assault in court documents filed as part of a lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Quebec. Lacroix attends a mass in the St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alessandra Tarantino. View image in full screen
A senior leader of the Roman Catholic Church in Quebec is facing allegations of sexual assault as part of a class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese of Quebec City.

Cardinal Gérald Lacroix’s name is among 15 added to a list of alleged perpetrators filed as part of the suit brought by the law firm Arsenault Dufresne Wee.

The allegations against Lacroix, the current archbishop of Quebec City, date back to 1987 and 1988 and involve an alleged victim who was 17 at the time.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The allegations have not been tested in court, and the archdiocese was not immediately available to comment.

The law firm says the amended list has yet to be approved by Quebec Superior Court.

More coming.

More on Canada
