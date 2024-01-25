Menu

Health

Latest case of chronic wasting disease detected in deer near Winkler, Man.

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 25, 2024 11:35 am
1 min read
The province of Manitoba says it detected a case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in a region near the city of Winkler. View image in full screen
The province of Manitoba says it detected a case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in a region near the city of Winkler. Jordan Pearn/Global News
The province of Manitoba says it’s detected chronic wasting disease in the southern-central region near the city of Winkler.

In a release on Wednesday, the province defined the disease as being fatal and incurable, affecting members of the deer family. This includes the white-tailed deer, the mule deer, elk, moose, and caribou.

The disease, according to the release, was first detected in Manitoba in 2021, with a total of 26 cases being identified. The latest case involves a white-tailed deer, identified by a sample submitted by a hunter. The province further noted that the region has had no previous detections of the disease.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

“If the disease spreads and becomes endemic to Manitoba, there is a serious risk that (chronic wasting disease) will threaten the health of all cervid populations in the province,” reads part of the release. It also states that while the disease is not known to be a health risk for humans, the meat of an infected animal is not recommended for consumption. Hunters in areas where the disease is a concern are asked to get harvested animals tested, practice safe handling protocols, and avoid consumption of animals tested positive for the disease.

Hunters can submit samples to the provincially run testing program, according to the release. Testing turnaround times can take approximately 6 to 8 weeks following the submission of a sample.

Sample results from harvested animals are posted at www.gov.mb.ca/nrnd/fish-wildlife/wildlife/cwd-results/cwd-results.html. More information can be found online at www.manitoba.ca/cwd.

