Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Candlelight vigil held in Fort Smith, N.W.T., after six people die in plane crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2024 11:00 am
1 min read
Community members gather and hold a vigil for the six people killed in a plane crash, in Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson View image in full screen
Community members gather and hold a vigil for the six people killed in a plane crash, in Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. JF
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A tearful candlelight vigil was held at the cathedral in Fort Smith, N.W.T., on Wednesday evening, after a plane carrying seven people went down near the town’s airport a day earlier.

Community members gather and hold a vigil for the six people killed in a plane crash, in Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson View image in full screen
Community members gather and hold a vigil for the six people killed in a plane crash, in Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. JF

Two crew members and four passengers headed for work at the Diavik Diamond Mine were killed.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Mine owner Rio Tinto says the lone survivor was also a company worker.

Story continues below advertisement

Fort Smith’s three churches came together to organize the vigil, which included prayer, song, and calls from community leaders to support each other and stay strong.

First responders and RCMP officers were among the attendees at the packed gathering in a community of roughly 2200 people.

Rev. Aaron Solberg of St. John’s Anglican Church says they were looking to offer people encouragement and stability.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada continues to investigate the deadly crash.

Click to play video: 'NWT plane crash: 4 passengers, 2 crew dead in crash near Alberta border'
NWT plane crash: 4 passengers, 2 crew dead in crash near Alberta border

 

Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices