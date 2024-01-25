Vancouver Whitecaps FC sign Ryan Gauld to contract extension

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s leader in assists during the MLS era, midfielder Ryan Gauld, will be staying in the city for the foreseeable future.

The club announced on Thursday that Gauld has signed a contract extension through 2027.

“Since joining the club in the summer of 2021, Ryan has been the creative force behind our attack and one of the league’s best players,” said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. “He has helped us push forward as a club by making the MLS Cup Playoffs twice and winning two Canadian Championships, all while bringing a top level of professionalism to the locker room everyday.”

Across 94 appearances for Vancouver, Gauld has 26 goals and 34 assists.

“From day one, the support in the city has been great. My fiancée and I have felt welcomed by everyone in and around the club,” Gauld said. “To know that I’m going to be in Vancouver for the next four years is a good feeling. We’ve loved the time we’ve had here, and we are looking forward to what’s to come.”

He joined Vancouver in July 2021 from Portuguese team SC Farense.

In total, the 28-year-old has started in 84 of his 94 appearances across all competitions.

In 2023, the Scotsman enjoyed his most prolific season to date, tallying 12 goals as well as a team-high 17 assists across 40 starts and 42 appearances in all competitions as the club reached the MLS Cup Playoffs for the second time in the past three seasons.

In addition to being at the top of many in-depth statistics during the regular season, Gauld finished ninth in goal contributions in the league with 23 (11 goals, 12 assists) and was named a candidate for the Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player award.

Off the pitch, Gauld has had a presence by supporting Covenant House Vancouver as a donor and inviting the organization along with the British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BC SPCA) to matches at BC Place as part of the Player Ticket Initiative program.