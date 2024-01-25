Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Direct flights to Chicago, Denver returning to Winnipeg airport

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 25, 2024 10:07 am
1 min read
FILE - Passengers and signage at Winnipeg airport on June 6, 2023. The Winnipeg Airports Authority announced Thursday that United Airlines is bringing back direct flights to Chicago and Denver, after pausing both routes during the COVID-19 pandemic. View image in full screen
FILE - Passengers and signage at Winnipeg airport on June 6, 2023. The Winnipeg Airports Authority announced Thursday that United Airlines is bringing back direct flights to Chicago and Denver, after pausing both routes during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeggers travelling to the U.S. will soon be able to hop on a plane directly to Chicago or Denver from Winnipeg Richardson International Airport.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority announced Thursday that United Airlines is bringing back direct flights to the two cities, after pausing both routes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“Bringing back United’s non-stop service to Chicago and Denver has been among the top priorities for our team as, in talking with Manitobans, we’ve heard just how much these two routes mean to them,” said airports authority president Nick Hays in a release.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Not only do they provide more choice and more convenience for travellers from across our region to explore the world, but also unlock more opportunities to help fuel our economy.”

Trending Now

Daily flights are set to take off as of May 23.

Click to play video: 'Passenger volumes nearing pre-pandemic levels, Winnipeg Airports Authority says'
Passenger volumes nearing pre-pandemic levels, Winnipeg Airports Authority says

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices