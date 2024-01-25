Direct flights to Chicago, Denver returning to Winnipeg airport

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeggers travelling to the U.S. will soon be able to hop on a plane directly to Chicago or Denver from Winnipeg Richardson International Airport.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority announced Thursday that United Airlines is bringing back direct flights to the two cities, after pausing both routes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

United Airlines has announced plans to bring its Denver and Chicago routes back to #YWG! Non-stop service is slated to begin May 23, 2024. Learn more: https://t.co/yxV96IYYCB — Winnipeg Airport (@YWGairport) January 25, 2024

“Bringing back United’s non-stop service to Chicago and Denver has been among the top priorities for our team as, in talking with Manitobans, we’ve heard just how much these two routes mean to them,” said airports authority president Nick Hays in a release.

“Not only do they provide more choice and more convenience for travellers from across our region to explore the world, but also unlock more opportunities to help fuel our economy.”

Daily flights are set to take off as of May 23.