Crime

Elderly man’s Smart Watch helps police find him after a hard fall on ice

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted January 25, 2024 9:51 am
1 min read
One elderly Guelph man's Smart Watch proved to be just that. Police say the man's Apple Watch alerted emergency crews on Wednesday after he fell on ice in a commercial parking lot.
One elderly Guelph man's Smart Watch proved to be just that. Police say the man's Apple Watch alerted emergency crews on Wednesday after he fell on ice in a commercial parking lot. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say one elderly man’s smart watch made it easier for paramedics to find him after he fell on ice.

Investigators said a man in his 70s was walking in a commercial parking lot on Wednesday morning.



A communicator with police then received an automated 911 call from an Apple Watch, which had reportedly indicated it had detected a hard fall and provided the person wearing the device, as well as his location.

The communicator was able to talk to the man, but he had difficulty speaking.

Trending Now

Officers found the victim within minutes after being dispatched to the area.

Police said paramedics took the man to hospital. There is no word at this time on the extent of his injuries.

