Lethbridge Opportunity Hub opens to support vulnerable youth

With the cut of a ribbon the Lethbridge Opportunity Hub is now open.

As part of the grand opening ceremony, Nash Epp shared his story about how he and his family accessed the Wood’s Homes youth shelter over 10 years ago.

“We just had a little bit of a breakdown, and it was a safe haven for me to go and access support,” Epp said.

He has come full circle with the organization as a youth employment counsellor and will help young people in the community access services like finding schooling or work.

According to Epp, the hub is a groundbreaking service that is desperately needed.

“Services like this have come and gone, but this is one that I really feel passionate that we can support youth. Kind of meeting them wherever they’re at and supporting them along their journeys,” added Epp.

Shauna Cohen with Wood’s Homes said the opportunity hub will feature two new programs to help youth connect with vital services and resources.

“And also help them to develop job skills, engage in job opportunities and just improve their overall mental health and wellbeing,” Cohen said.

Wood’s Homes also provides care to over 150 youth per year with their other programs, including a local youth shelter.

For Cohen, the opening of the hub has given her a sense of gratitude.

“That’s what we’re really here for is to enhance their lives, so they can thrive.”

Approximately 10 to 12 staff with be working out of the facility, and for Epp that means continuing his work to help others like himself find a new lease on life.

“From my experience, I just have a lot of empathy for not so good situations.”