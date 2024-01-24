Morning house fire in Kelowna, B.C. deemed suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

No one, nor any pets, were injured during a suspicious house fire in Kelowna on Wednesday morning.

The fire happened along the 700 block of Dougall Road South, with emergency crews being dispatched around 8:45 a.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department says the fire happened in the second floor of the two-storey, single-family home.

Fire crews knocked the blaze down from the exterior, then entered the home to extinguish it.

A couple living in the basement told Global News they were alerted of the fire when the smoke alarm went off. They and their two pets evacuated the home and called 911, while noting the upstairs tenants weren’t home.

“The fire is considered suspicious in nature,” said the fire department, “and is currently being investigated.”

The fire department, which responded to the incident with four fire engines and 21 personnel, reminded the public that working smoke alarms save lives.