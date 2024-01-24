RCMP investigating firearm threat in Teulon, Man., made against local business

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP is investigating after what they said was a threat made against a business in the Teulon, Man.

Officers with the Stonewall RCMP responded to reports of a phoned-in firearm threat made against Access Credit Union on Main Street in Teulon on Wednesday, at approximately 10:15 a.m.

Police said the threat was made by an unknown person. They added that officers attended the scene.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Local schools, near the location, were placed under a hold and secure as a precaution.

According to officials, there was no credible threat to the business and the public.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Story continues below advertisement