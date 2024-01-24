Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating firearm threat in Teulon, Man., made against local business

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 4:01 pm
The RCMP is investigating after what they said was a threat made against a business in the Teulon, Man.

Officers with the Stonewall RCMP responded to reports of a phoned-in firearm threat made against Access Credit Union on Main Street in Teulon on Wednesday, at approximately 10:15 a.m.

Police said the threat was made by an unknown person. They added that officers attended the scene.

Local schools, near the location, were placed under a hold and secure as a precaution.

According to officials, there was no credible threat to the business and the public.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

