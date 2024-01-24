Menu

Canada

Halifax homeless encampment residents prefer tents over new $3-million shelter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2024 3:27 pm
1 min read
New temporary shelter to open at Halifax Forum
Halifax Regional Municipality and the province are opening a temporary homeless shelter at the Halifax Forum in two weeks. The new shelter will accommodate 50 people with hopes of adding 20 more beds in the near future. Amber Fryday reports. – Jan 8, 2024
People living in a downtown Halifax encampment say they feel safer sleeping in tents rather than a newly opened shelter that one unhoused resident says is “like a jail.”

Ric Young, who has been staying in a tent at a homeless encampment near city hall for about six months, toured the new 50-bed shelter at the Halifax Forum and says the facility isn’t a good option for him or his fellow unhoused neighbours.

On Monday the province and the Halifax Regional Municipality opened a temporary homeless shelter with room for 35 men and 15 women at a cost of $3 million.

Young says the shelter, which is in an auditorium-like space with cots and yellow curtains between beds, doesn’t provide the same level of security, comfort or support afforded to people tenting at Grand Parade.

Steve Wilsack, a volunteer at the downtown encampment, said all of the 25 to 30 people living in tents at the Grand Parade site were offered a spot at the shelter — and only one person accepted.

Young says that as long as shelters are worse than tents, he won’t relocate until he secures a private room or apartment.

“We are not convicts, but we’re being treated like convicts … that shelter is like a jail,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

