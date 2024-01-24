Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigating incident involving shots fired in a Manitoba community

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 3:47 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP responded to an incident involving what they said were shots fired outside a residence in a Manitoba community.

Officers from three RCMP branches were called to a residence in the RM of Emerson-Franklin on Jan. 22, at approximately 4:05 a.m. There, they arrested a man and woman, whilst seizing two firearms.

According to police, a man and woman where in a vehicle on Gosselin Road, in St. Malo, when another vehicle drove up to them. A male suspect armed with a firearm in that vehicle pointed it towards the man and demanded money, then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The woman left in her own vehicle.

The male victim, police said, contacted a friend and the two returned to the area to locate the suspect and the woman. They reportedly headed towards the woman’s residence in Emerson-Franklin, observing the suspect’s vehicle near the residence. Officials said a shot was fired towards one of the men when he approached the suspect’s vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

A 48-year-old woman ad 64-year-old man were arrested and face several charges, including robbery with a firearm.

Trending Now

An investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: '1 person killed in New Year’s Day house fire on Manitoba First Nation, RCMP say'
1 person killed in New Year’s Day house fire on Manitoba First Nation, RCMP say
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices