RCMP investigating incident involving shots fired in a Manitoba community

RCMP responded to an incident involving what they said were shots fired outside a residence in a Manitoba community.

Officers from three RCMP branches were called to a residence in the RM of Emerson-Franklin on Jan. 22, at approximately 4:05 a.m. There, they arrested a man and woman, whilst seizing two firearms.

According to police, a man and woman where in a vehicle on Gosselin Road, in St. Malo, when another vehicle drove up to them. A male suspect armed with a firearm in that vehicle pointed it towards the man and demanded money, then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The woman left in her own vehicle.

The male victim, police said, contacted a friend and the two returned to the area to locate the suspect and the woman. They reportedly headed towards the woman’s residence in Emerson-Franklin, observing the suspect’s vehicle near the residence. Officials said a shot was fired towards one of the men when he approached the suspect’s vehicle.

A 48-year-old woman ad 64-year-old man were arrested and face several charges, including robbery with a firearm.

An investigation is ongoing.