Okanagan weather: Some showers in forecast with major warm-up

Mostly cloudy skies will linger throughout Thursday, with a chance of showers as the mercury makes its way up to around 4 C or so.

A temperature dip just below freezing is expected Thursday night before popping up a few degrees above zero on Friday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

The risk of showers increases Friday night into Saturday and holds around a 40 per cent chance through Sunday and Monday under cloudy skies.

During the period, daytime highs will climb from around 6 C on Saturday to 7 C on Sunday and 8 C on Monday.

The workweek ahead will see similar conditions with clouds, a chance of showers and afternoon highs in mid-single digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

