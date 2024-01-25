Okanagan weather: Some showers in forecast with major warm-up

Mostly cloudy skies will linger throughout Thursday, with a chance of showers as the mercury makes its way up to around 4 C or so.
A temperature dip just below freezing is expected Thursday night before popping up a few degrees above zero on Friday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.
The risk of showers increases Friday night into Saturday and holds around a 40 per cent chance through Sunday and Monday under cloudy skies.
During the period, daytime highs will climb from around 6 C on Saturday to 7 C on Sunday and 8 C on Monday.
The workweek ahead will see similar conditions with clouds, a chance of showers and afternoon highs in mid-single digits.
