Kingston under freezing rain warning, caution urged around bodies of water

Send this page to someone via email

Cataraqui Conservation is warning to be careful around bodies of water as temperatures are expected to warm up, bringing a mix of rain and freezing rain to the Kingston area.

Environment Canada had the city under a weather warning Wednesday, with freezing rain forecast to start later in the afternoon.

The national weather service expected two to five millimetres of ice buildup by the time the freezing rain turns to rain by Wednesday evening.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” the freezing rain warning reads.

“Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.”

Temperatures above 0 C are forecast for Kingston through to the weekend with periods of rain expected, Environment Canada says.

Story continues below advertisement

The resulting thaw is not expected to cause widespread flooding, but “localized inundation” of low-lying and poorly drained areas is possible, Cataraqui Conservation warned in a release.

Stream flows and lake levels are expected to increase through the rainfall and warmer temperatures, and Cataraqui Conservation advises using caution “when considering activities on the ice” and around the water’s edge.